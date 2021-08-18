BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Two popular establishments in Buffalo’s University Heights neighborhood are shutting down.

The Steer and Lake Effect Diner are now up for sale.

Owner Tucker Curtin says he has been working in restaurants for 40 years and is exhausted and ready to try something new.

On top of that, ramifications from the pandemic, including the labor shortage, have taken a toll on him and his team.

"I've done this and I've put my heart and soul into this neighborhood,” Curtin said. “Try to make a nice product and deliver quality and we've been able to maintain that, it's very difficult. But to continue on at the level I'd like, it's becoming more and more difficult."

Curtin says he hopes the next owner of The Steer will keep it as a bar and restaurant.

The Main Street restaurant has been open since 1969. Curtin bought it in 1993.