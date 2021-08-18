As tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees are expected to make their way to the United States in the coming days, a growing number of governors — from both blue and red states — are offering a helping hand to those in need.

What You Need To Know A growing chorus of both Republican and Democratic governors are offering temporary or permanent shelter to evacuees from Afghanistan



Virginia’s Fort Lee originally plannd to offer shelter to at least 3,500 evacuees; Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday said his office is coordinating with the White House in an attempt to shelter even more



Government officials said the country will open spots for up to 22,000 Afghan refugees, many of whom will travel through Wisconsin’s Camp McCoy and Texas’ Fort Bliss in the weeks ahead



Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday saying the state is eager to help Afghans, especially those who helped U.S. troops, diplomats or journalists

Virginia’s Fort Lee started accepting Afghan evacuees in late July, with an original goal to offer shelter to at least 3,500 Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) recipients in total. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, visited with the families who have already arrived last week, and on Monday said his office is coordinating with the White House in an attempt to shelter even more.

Last week I was honored to meet some of the thousands of Afghan citizens and families who have sought refuge at Fort Lee in Virginia.



I'm coordinating with DC and have made it clear: we're ready and willing to take thousands more. Virginia will continue to serve as safe harbor. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) August 16, 2021

“I'm coordinating with DC and have made it clear: we're ready and willing to take thousands more,” Northam tweeted on Monday. “Virginia will continue to serve as safe harbor.”

On Monday, government officials said the country will open spots for up to 22,000 Afghan refugees, many of whom will travel through Wisconsin’s Camp McCoy and Texas’ Fort Bliss in the weeks ahead.

The numbers of evacuees that will be housed at each location remains in flux, although Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, said he has been told to expect numbers in the "low thousands"

“We’re in constant conversations with the federal government. We’ve heard numbers in the hundreds, we’ve heard 2,000, but that frankly is all conjecture at this time,” Evers said Wednesday.

Still, Evers on Tuesday said whatever the amount, Wisconsin stands "ready to assist these efforts and help these individuals who served our country and are now seeking refuge."

As we continue to learn more information about Afghan refugee reception efforts at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin is ready to assist these efforts and help these individuals who served our country and are now seeking refuge.



My full statement here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lgq3AePiJp — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 17, 2021

Still, those shelters will be temporary, and thousands of displaced Afghans will require permanent homes.

Both Democrat and Republican governors outside of Virginia, Texas and Wisconsin are offering to heed that call, with many citing the life-threatening sacrifices Afghan evacuees — some of whom served as translators for the U.S. military or for journalists — made during the two decades of U.S. occupation in the country.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday saying the state is eager to help Afghans, especially those who helped U.S. troops, diplomats or journalists.

Utah has a history of welcoming refugees, in part because of its own history, Cox said. The state was founded after members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints crossed the country 170 years ago seeking the freedom to practice religious beliefs without interference.

“Their descendants have a deep understanding of the danger and pain caused by forced migration and an appreciation for the wonderful contributions of refugees in our communities,” he wrote.

Fellow Republican Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont made a similar offer, saying Tuesday his administration has reached out to the White House to reiterate an earlier request for Vermont to take in more refugees

“We’re ready, willing and able to help those who are coming from war-torn countries,” Scott said during his weekly coronavirus briefing.

The Republican governor said it was the right decision to end the nearly 20-year war that he said didn’t appear to be winnable but he said he disagreed with how President Joe Biden did it.

Yet another Republican, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, tweeted Tuesday that his state stands “ready to assist Afghan refugees seeking safety and peace in America."

The mismanagement that led to the catastrophe unfolding in Afghanistan has needlessly endangered Americans and our allies. I am deeply thankful for the men and women who have fought to protect the homeland and pray for the safety of all those now serving.



(1/2) — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) August 17, 2021

“The mismanagement that led to the catastrophe unfolding in Afghanistan has needlessly endangered Americans and our allies,” Baker added. “I am deeply thankful for the men and women who have fought to protect the homeland and pray for the safety of all those now serving.”

Maryland’s Gov. Larry Hogan, also a Republican, on Monday tweeted his state is committed to “receive more Afghan interpreters who have contributed to U.S. efforts in Afghanistan."

Today, I am announcing Maryland’s commitment to receive more Afghan interpreters who have contributed to U.S. efforts in Afghanistan. Many of these Afghan citizens—our allies—bravely risked their lives to support our efforts, and we have a moral obligation to help them. pic.twitter.com/1B89nxz3Bi — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 16, 2021

“Many of these Afghan citizens — our allies — bravely risked their lives to support our efforts, and we have a moral obligation to help them,” Hogan continued. “For their service, these allies and their immediate families are eligible to receive special immigrant visas to the United States. Maryland receives more of these SIV’s than nearly any other state, and we stand ready and willing to receive more. It is the least we can do.”

A number of Democrats have also extended the offer to permanently house Afghan refugees, including California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom on Monday touted California as a “state of refuge," saying officials in his administration are already working with non-profit and non-governmental organizations to find permanent housing for Afghan evacuees.

“... I'm proud of the fact that a disproportionate number of Afghani (sic) refugees are here in Northern California, not just here in the south, but also up in Sacramento County. We're already working in terms of a lot of those refugees coming in and working with CBOs and non-profit organizations to make sure that they feel welcome and celebrated as members of our community," Newsom said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.