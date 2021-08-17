MILWAUKEE — A retired Wisconsin nurse practitioner is helping to make a difference in Haiti.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the country on Saturday, killing more than 1,400 people and leaving at least 6,000 injured. Gigi Pomerantz started Youthaiti in 2008, a nonprofit which helps rural parts of the country with sanitation and hygiene education.

"Youthaiti staff are all well, although some have lost family members in the quake," the organization's website reads. "They are making assessments of the damage and the ongoing needs in the 18 communities we serve."

The nonprofit also always responds to emergency situations and is currently doing what it can to help out the people of Haiti.

Those with Youthaiti have set up a makeshift clinic to help assist people. They are working with three physicians and four nurses. Right now the biggest issue is getting supplies there.

“Many of the roads were destroyed by landslides," Pomerantz said. "Imagine transporting an injured person on the back of a motorcycle because that is the only way to get through."

There's a lot of preparing and planning that goes into it.

"We are looking for funds so that we can purchase the supplies that are needed and trying to coordinate how to get them these supplies. Do we need to get a helicopter, to airdrop the supplies? Those are all things we are looking at,” explained Pomerantz.

Prior to retiring, Pomerantz worked as a nurse practitioner at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee.

