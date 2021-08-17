ORLANDO, Fla. — Just days after federal health officials recommended COVID-19 vaccine boosters for anyone immunocompromised, the Biden Administration is expected to recommend boosters for everyone — 8 months after their second dose.

The announcement could come as early as this week, and it would be welcome news for Stephen Boyd, who said disinfecting his car has become a daily ritual.

“I'm still doing the Lysol wipes in the car, still disinfect,” Boyd said. “I Microban (a sanitizing spray) every night before I go to bed. I wear my mask, and I stay as safe as I can."

As an Uber and Lyft driver, Boyd isn’t taking any chances for himself or anyone else. He and his wife received their second COVID-19 vaccinations in April and he said he’s excited about receiving a booster.

“For me, as a military retired vet with spots on my lungs, I want to do everything I can to stay safe for myself and my wife and my family, friends, and neighbors," he said. "So I'm going to get the booster shot when it's available."

Widespread booster availability could be a game-changer, especially because studies show the COVID-19 vaccine immunity decreases over time, Dr. Aftab Khan said.

“Six months after people receive the vaccine, their immunity wanes to 40% to 50%," Khan said. "But they were still very good against a serious illnesses, and we are concerned about minor infections also because it's not just getting a minor infection from COVID-19, but also the long-term effects affecting people for a very, very long period of time."

Timelines and doses likely will continue to evolve because COVID is a novel virus, and there is a learning curve for experts, Khan said.

The pandemic has hit incredibly close to home for Boyd, who knows several unvaccinated friends and their families currently battling the virus.

“Some of them are recovering just fine, but others are not doing so well and so that's frustrating to hear that,” Boyd said. “And it's heartbreaking. It's very heartbreaking. I don't want to lose anybody."

Some rare side effects have been reported following vaccinations, including heart problems in younger patients so Khan said it's important to speak with your primary physician before taking the booster.

But having the vaccine will protect you more than if you didn't receive it, he said.

If the Biden Administration recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters for everyone this week, those boosters could be available as early as this fall.