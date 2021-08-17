ALBION, N.Y. — The wet July is still being felt on farms in New York.

Growers like Moss Fresh Fruit and Vegetables in Orleans County say half of their crops didn't make it through the stormy mid-summer. The produce that's left doesn't have the typical brilliant colors.

This small family farm was forced to replant, which delayed their produce to market and their profits.

“Obviously, losing half of the crop, that pretty much takes a hit to our bottom line," said Wilfred Moss Jr. "You’re looking at, at least a decrease in sales anywhere from about, I would say 25 to about 40% reduction in revenue, so that’s what we’re looking at."

The operations manager is hopeful they will catch up by the end of the season once replanted crops are harvested.