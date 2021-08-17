The Tim Tebow tight end experiment is over.

Tebow, the former NFL quarterback who played with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets from 2010-12, was trying to return to the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Tuesday, the Jaguars released him, and Tebow himself confirmed that on Twitter.

Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream… — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

Tebow, the former University of Florida quarterback who won two national titles, also spent time playing baseball in recent years in the New York Mets farm system. He hit .223 with 18 home runs and 107 RBIs while never making it to the big leagues.

He had hoped to reunite with Urban Meyer, his college coach and now first-year coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He saw some action in the team's first preseason game, a 23-13 loss to Cleveland on Saturday, his 34th birthday. He failed to catch a pass and played no snaps on special teams.

Tebow was college football's Heisman Trophy winner in 2007.