Haiti may be more than 900 miles away from Tampa Bay, but the aftermath of the earthquake there is being felt here.

“My grandma’s house, it’s collapsed”, said Tampa Bay resident Daniel Thelusmar. “My auntie’s house is collapsed, and some of them are injured. So, it’s really hit at home.”

Thelusmar is no stranger to natural disasters. He works for FEMA in Tampa Bay.

He says three of his cousins were killed Saturday in the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, and another is still missing.

So far, more than 1,400 people have been confirmed dead, and at least 6,000 people are injured.

Thelusmar says his most immediate concern is helping the impoverished people left devastated by the disaster.

“We want to take help to Haiti, but Haiti has absolutely no government, no running government, ” he said. “The prime minister, I don’t believe have control of the country.”

St. Pete resident Elikya Ngoma is concerned about how to help too. Although none of her family in Haiti is affected by the earthquake, she still wants to do something.

“Haiti is plagued with a neo-colonial government that does not use the resources to build infrastructure for the people,” Ngoma said.

So, for both of them and anyone else who wants to help, they suggest waiting.

“I would tell people to wait right now. If you have materials you need to give, you can grab them and put them somewhere and wait,“ Thelusmar said. “The time will come where we will have access.”