VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As more information is gathered from COVID-19 vaccine trials, researchers believe full Food and Drug Administration approval is not far off.

What You Need To Know Researchers say more data is emerging from COVID-19 vaccine trials



Carl Persis first participated in a vaccine trial in Volusia County a year ago



Dr. Bruce Rankin with Accel Research Sites says he's happy with how trials have been going



Rankin expects full FDA approval is on the horizon

“I can't believe it's been one year since I had that first vaccine," said Carl Persis, a participant in a vaccine trial conducted in Volusia County.

It’s been nearly a year to the day that Persis first went to Accel Research Sites in DeLand to participate in its trial for the Moderna vaccine.

“I want to get this thing going so everyone can get a vaccine as soon as possible, I thought count me in, so thats why I did it,” Persis said.



Spectrum News caught up with him in January when he found out he had in fact been given the vaccine and not a placebo.

“And now it's been another 6 months since I was told, and feeling good,” Persis said.

He is one of many participating in trials run by Accel Research Sites.

"We can say today that we are operating 28 clinical trials related to COVID treatment, prophylaxis and diagnostics with enrolling more than 3,500 patients," said Lora Parahovnik, CEO of Accel Research Sites.



Dr. Bruce Rankin, Medical Director of Accel’s DeLand site, said he is very happy with how trials for both Moderna and Pfizer have been going so far.

“I think the trials have been going very well you know the protocols shows that we’ll check this vaccine for not only safety and but how well it works, both of those have been shown to be very safe and effective,” Rankin said.

He shared that data from trials like this are what led to the vaccines getting emergency use authorization for the public, but with more information now available for an independent review board, he expects full FDA approval is on the horizon.

“I would not be surprised if it happens very quickly," Rankin said. "The FDA and CDC are out there to protect the public so they make sure that they get all the information they need, but once they have that information they need to act and get the full approval done so we can have fully approved vaccines. However under the emergency use authorization, it worked like it was supposed to, the vaccines became available quickly and again in my mind it saved millions of lives.”

While Rankin said he does not know of a timeline for this approval to happen, he said he has heard of those that are waiting for full FDA approval before getting vaccinated.

“With another surge going on, there is no reason — there are over what, 160 million people vaccinated now?" Rankin said. "So there is really no reason to wait for that approval, you really need to go out and get vaccinated as soon as possible."

Persis said he is proud to have helped in the development in these vaccines, and hopes that full FDA approval will push more people to get their shot.

“When that happens, let's hope there is a swarm, a surge of people that go get it, because that is what this country needs now,” he said.

According to Persis, he is set to go back to Accel for another check up in a few weeks. There, they are expected to talk about booster shots, and if trial participants will get them going forward.