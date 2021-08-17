ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando residents who get a COVID vaccination at one of four events in Orlando on select dates from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26 can enter into a raffle to win a ticket to one of many upcoming entertainment and sporting events, the city announced Tuesday.

Raffle winners will have the opportunity to receive a ticket to see Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin, J. Cole, Marc Anthony, Jimmy Buffett and other concerts at the Amway Center as well as Orlando Magic and Solar Bears games at the Amway Center, Orlando City Soccer Club matches at Exploria Stadium, college football bowl games at Camping World Stadium and shows at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Raffle winners will be selected at 10 a.m. Aug. 30 at Orlando City Hall.

The vaccination dates and locations eligible are:

Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center, 1723 Bruton Boulevard in Orlando, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Ana G. Mendez University, 5601 S. Semoran Boulevard in Orlando, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place in Orlando, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orlando City Hall, parking lot at Boone Avenue and W. Anderson Street in Orlando, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After receiving a vaccination at one of the sites on the dates listed above, residents 12 years old and up can enter to win a ticket through the Strengthen Orlando nonprofit by submitting their name, phone number and showing proof of vaccination.

“The vaccine is the best way for Orlando residents to protect themselves from the impacts of COVID-19, which includes serious illness and even death,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “The City of Orlando is committed to working with our partners to make the vaccine accessible to residents. Through this raffle, we’re hoping to provide extra encouragement and an extra incentives for residents to get the vaccine to protect themselves and to help our community move forward.”