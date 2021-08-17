COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the goal to market musicians, two Ohio jazz lovers saw an opportunity and started their own nonprofit.

“The idea for “A Tribe For ​Jazz” came about through a series of conversations with friends who were jazz lovers as well as some other artists,” said Executive Director Stephanie Matthews.

She and her business partner, Bruce Halliburton, started the nonprofit in April 2021.

Matthews said Halliburton suggested their first client, Jon Irabagon.

“He's an amazing musician. He has all this fantastic energy and spirit. He has this amazing discography and the music is so diverse.”

Irabagon, a composer, bandleader and saxophonist, went to the Manhattan School of Music, Julliard and toured the world for a decade.

“I love the idea of the saxophone, a bent metal tube you can make music in,” said Irabagon.

He’s a global success but has struggled with his digital presence.

“I know that all these components are really important. Website stuff. All that stuff is essential,” said Irabagon. “As a musician, I want to spend my time working on my craft.”

Chicago-native Irabagon flew into Columbus for four days to work with “A Tribe for Jazz,” taking photos, working on his website and shooting a short film.

“We’re a production house also,” said Matthews. “I have access to cinematographers, lighting designers, set designers.”

All with the goal to help musicians like Irabagon better market their talents.

“What we want to do is take all of it and help them repackage it in a way that’s really uplifting.”

The cinematic performance “Legacy” is being released on Oct. 15.

