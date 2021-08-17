VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Heriberto Feliciano, 31, spends every day praying for his wife Shantel, 31, to recover from her coma caused by COVID-19 so she could spend time with their newborn son.

What You Need To Know Across the country, there are more than 105,000 coronavirus cases among pregnant women, according to the CDC



The CDC recently recommended that pregnant women get vaccinated against COVID-19



Heriberto Feliciano says his wife was waiting because she feared it would hurt her baby



RELATED: CDC urges COVID vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges

The couple contracted the coronavirus two weeks ago.

Feliciano recovered but his wife didn’t. She was intubated and an emergency cesarean section was performed.

She remains in a coma and it’s unclear when she will recover. Shantel was put on an ECMO Machine (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), a life-saving machine that provides support to the heart and lungs.

Feliciano moved in with his mother to care for his son, and for spiritual guidance.

“She had everything planned out but I really don’t know what I’m doing,” Feliciano said. “I have a lot support but it’s a little bit scary not knowing how I’m going to pay the next bill, because I don’t know when I’m going back to work.”

He needed to stop working to recover from the coronavirus, and his time off was extended after his wife’s situation.

The couple are both unvaccinated. Feliciano said they planned to get it after the baby was born.

Last week, was meant to be the happiest moment in Heriberto Feliciano's life but it became a bittersweet one. His newborn and firstborn son, Caleb, was born via emergency C-Section when his wife went into a coma and was intubated because of #COVID19. @MyNews13 #News13COVID pic.twitter.com/ztqNlM51sC — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) August 17, 2021

He said at the time Shantel didn’t see enough research to know if her baby would be safe if she were to get vaccinated.

Last week, the CDC officially recommended pregnant women should get the vaccine.

“I wish they would’ve said it sooner. I guess God has a purpose for everything. We believe in His faith,” he said. “We believe in our faith.”

Every day Feliciano speaks to his wife around 5 p.m. He hopes one day she can wake up and respond.

“I tell her to keep fighting. I let her know her parents are OK, the baby’s OK, that we’re OK. I sing to her, her favorite Christian songs.”

On Saturday, Aug. 21, around 5 p.m., Feliciano and more than 50 others will hold a prayer event for Shantel and the medical staff outside the AdventHealth hospital his wife is in. ​

A GoFundMe page was created to help the family.

Across the country, there are more than 105,000 coronavirus cases among pregnant women, and roughly 18,000 of them have been hospitalized, according to the CDC.

GoFundMe.com, or any other third-party online fundraiser, is not managed by Spectrum Bay News 9 or Spectrum News 13. For more information on how GoFundMe works and its rules, visit http://www.gofundme.com/safety.