Hostess Brands is issuing a voluntary recall for certain hamburger and hot dog buns due to possible contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.

What You Need To Know Hostess Brands is issuing a voluntary recall for certain hamburger and hot dog buns due to possible contamination



A number of batches were possibly contaminated with listeria monocytogenes and salmonella



Consumers are encouraged to throw out the product or return it to the location of purchase for a full refund

Hostess was alerted that a number of buns produced by its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes and salmonella.

Hostess is recalling a number of batches of its Soft White Hamburger Buns, whose best-by dates range from Aug. 13 to Oct. 4, and several batches of its Soft White Hot Dog Buns, with best-by dates ranging from Aug. 13 to Sept. 30. The buns were distributed to distributors, convenience stores, and other retailers nationwide.

Ingestion of listeria monocytogenes can lead to listeriosis, a serious infection that can cause acute symptoms like fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also lead to rare instances of miscarriage in pregnant women, accrding to the FDA.

Salmonella is an odorless, tasteless bacteria that is often associated with food-borne illness. People who consume food contaminated with salmonella can contract salmonellosis, the most common symptoms of which are diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, per the CDC.

The agency estimates that the bacteria causes 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths annually in the United States. Older adults, infants, and those with weakened immune systems are most at-risk of developing a severe illness.

Consumers can visit the FDA’s website to check if they have an affected batch number, and are encouraged to throw out the product or return it to the location of purchase for a full refund.