CLEVELAND — Sofie Krampitz knows her way around the kitchen. The 17-year-old has been baking for most of her life.

“I remember baking with my dad when I was 4 or 5 years old, and just like making cookies, cupcakes, cakes,” Krampitz said.

Four years ago, her passion for baking became her pain point when a virus attacked her colon and caused her to develop an intolerance to the core ingredients in the cookies and cakes that she loved to eat and make so much.

“I stopped baking for a little bit because I kind of thought that I couldn't anymore,” she said.

Soon she realized that she could bake again.

“Dairy and gluten weren't very good, so instead of using regular butter, I used dairy-free butter and gluten-free flour and then it was like a long process but I figured out what was like good for me,” Krampitz said.

Once her passion for baking came back, she turned it into a business and launched Sofie Lynn Bakery, where she makes gluten-free and dairy-free cookies, cakes and pies from the comfort of her home.

Almost daily, Krampitz can be found in the kitchen baking and packaging treats like these mint chocolate chip cookies for customers and for Ohio Organics and Nature, a store in Hudson, Ohio that carries her products.

“It feels like a lot of work going into this and to have it here is rewarding and I’m really thankful,” Krampitz said.

Krampitz may be just a teenager, but she said she wants to be in the baking business long-term.

“I'm very happy to be able to do this and to make really good, gluten-free, dairy-free desserts,” she said.

Sofie Lynn Bakery will soon be offering products for people who have egg and soy allergies.​