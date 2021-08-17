In a statement released late Monday night, former President George W. Bush called on the Biden administration to "cut the red tape" to aid Afghan refugees.

Bush, who ordered the invasion of Afghanistan following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, expressed "deep sadness" for the situation unfolding in the country



The 43rd president previously criticized President Biden for withdrawing from Afghanistan, calling the decision to draw down troops from America's longest war a mistake in July



"Our hearts are heavy," Bush said of himself and his wife, former first lady Laura Bush, "for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much.

"The Afghans now at the greatest risk are the same ones who have been on the forefront of progress inside their nation," Bush continued. "President [Joe] Biden has promised to evacuate these Afghans, along with American citizens and our allies. The United States government has the legal authority to cut the red tape for refugees during urgent humanitarian crises. And we have the responsibility and the resources to secure safe passage for them now, without bureaucratic delay. Our most stalwart allies, along with private NGOs, are ready to help."

The war in Afghanistan began under Bush after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Washington gave Taliban leader Mullah Omar an ultimatum: hand over al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden and dismantle militant training camps or prepare to be attacked. Omar refused, and a U.S.-led coalition launched an invasion in October.

When asked by German news outlet Deutsche Welle if he believes the withdrawal is a mistake, the 43rd president said, "You know, I think it is.”

"I think the consequences are going to be unbelievably bad and sad,” Bush added, expressing concern for Afghan allies who worked alongside U.S. and NATO forces — including interpreters — and their families, as well as Afghan women and girls, who he believed “are going to suffer unspeakable harm” as a result of the withdrawal.

"I think about all the interpreters and people that helped not only US troops, but NATO troops and they're just, it seems like they're just gonna be left behind to be slaughtered by these very brutal people, and it breaks my heart.”

On Monday, Bush said that he is "confident that the evacuation efforts will be effective because they are being carried out by the remarkable men and women of the United States Armed Forces, diplomatic corps, and intelligence community."

Directly addressing veterans and others who served in Afghanistan, Bush said: "Many of you deal with wounds of war, both visible and invisible. And some of your brothers and sisters in arms made the ultimate sacrifice in the war on terror. Each day, we have been humbled by your commitment and your courage. You took out a brutal enemy and denied Al Qaeda a safe haven while building schools, sending supplies, and providing medical care. You kept America safe from further terror attacks, provided two decades of security and opportunity for millions, and made America proud. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and will always honor your contributions."

"Laura and I, along with the team at the Bush Center, stand ready as Americans to lend our support and assistance in this time of need," Bush concluded. "Let us all resolve to be united in saving lives and praying for the people of Afghanistan."

