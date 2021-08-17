ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were able to walk away from a small plane crash in Orange County Monday night.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. after the pilot reported engine trouble as it was inbound to Orlando Executive Airport.

The plane went down in the area of State Road 408 and Alafaya Trail, which is very close to an AdventHealth Centra Care building.

"When it hit, I initially thought it was a car crash," eyewitness Greg Gutek said. "I thought some drunk driver went off the road and hit a tree or something."

He said it was fortunate the plane when down where it did, because medial help was so close by.

"They chose kind of a lucky place to land, right by the Centra Care," Gutek said. "And some Centra Care attendants were out there immediately on site, trying to get him out of the plane and get him in."

No other information was immediately released on the crash.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, which the Florida Highway Patrol is putting together an incident report.