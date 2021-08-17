NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls staple is closing its doors until further notice.
DiCamillo Bakery posted the announcement regarding its Pine Avenue location on Facebook. The owners write, “Our first priority is the safety of our great employees.”
There have been safety concerns as the location has been a target for armed robberies.
They also thank Niagara Falls Police and Security Solutions of Niagara LLC for providing security to the store.
DiCamillo’s other four locations, in Niagara and Erie Counties, remain open.