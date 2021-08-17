Florida wants more police officers patrolling the streets, and Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday put forward a three-part legislative proposal to boost recruiting.

“As so many cities and states choose to disrespect, degrade and defund the honorable work of law enforcement, we want Florida to continue valuing our men and women of law enforcement today, tomorrow and for generations to come,” DeSantis said.

The highlight, should the legislature approve it, would be a $5,000 signing bonus for new law enforcement officers.

“These bonuses will be eligible to individuals with no prior employment in this state as a sworn law enforcement officer, corrections officer or other institutional security officer,” the governor’s staff wrote in a statement posted on his website. “Additionally, the funds are to be repaid to the state if the officer leaves their role prior to 1-year of continuous service.”

The proposal also includes an academy scholarship program and relocation support for out-of-state officers who move to Florida.

Lawmakers could take up the ideas during the next Legislative Session in Tallahassee.