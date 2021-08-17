OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County Sheriff's deputy caught on camera bodyslamming a student in January will not face charges from the incident, Attorney General Ashley Moody said Tuesday in a county community update.

Deputy Ethan Fournier, a school resource officer, was responding to an incident at Liberty High School in Poinciana when the video was shot.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the student wasn't obeying officers, and Fournier responded the way he was trained to.

"Once the officer or the deputy decides we're no longer in control of the situation, he's gonna resort to the tactics that he's trained by (the Florida Department of Law Enforcement0," Lopez said. "They're not always gonna look pretty, but this was the best way to maintain control of that situation."

Regardless, the deputy's actions have been decried by some who say the student wasn't armed and didn't pose an actual threat to law enforcement.

While Moody determined Fournier's actions did not warrant criminal charges, she did request that school resource officers be trained to handle school-aged children specifically, instead of using tactics designed to deescalate incidents involving adults.

Lopez said his office is looking at other potential ways for SRO's to restrain students when necessary.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.