Per ESPN, as of Saturday, all 32 teams had a vaccination rate of 75%; Twenty-eight teams were above 85%, 25 teams were above 90%, and 15 teams had a rate above 95%



The Falcons announced Monday that the entire team is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the first NFL team to do so.

The news was first reported by Zach Klein, the sports director of Atlanta-area ABC affiliate WSB.

"Each player will now enjoy the benefits of being able to work out and eat together. They won't have to test daily, won't have to wear masks around the facility, and won't have to quarantine following a close contact with someone who tests positive," a post on the team's website reads.

The move comes about a month after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned teams that they could potentially forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn't get paid that week.

“As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Goodell wrote in a memo.

“If a game can’t be rescheduled and is canceled due to a COVID outbreak among non-vaccinated players on one of the competing teams, the team with the outbreak will forfeit and will be deemed to have played 16 games for purposes of draft, waiver priority, etc,” Goodell continued.

The league acknowledged, however, that some outbreaks are outside of a team's control, and the league will show some leniency in the case of outbreaks among vaccinated individuals.

"If a club cannot play due to a COVID spike in vaccinated individuals, we will attempt to minimize the competitive and economic burden on both participating teams," the memo reads.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, as of Saturday, all 32 teams had a vaccination rate of 75%. Twenty-eight teams were above 85%, 25 teams were above 90%, and 15 teams had a rate above 95%.

The Falcons last appeared in the Super Bowl in 2017, losing to the New England Patriots 34-28 in overtime after leading 28-3 at halftime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.