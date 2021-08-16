WORCESTER, Mass. - A new marijuana dispensary is open for business in Worcester.

Trulieve, a Florida-based cannabis company, opened their second location in Massachusetts over the weekend.

On Saturday, they held a grand opening block party, with a DJ, food trucks and games outside of their store on Southbridge Street.

Their products are all cultivated here in the state at their facility in Holyoke.

“We pride ourselves on our service, our assortment, and all the products we have. We are excited to be here in Worcester,” Trulieve chief sales officer, Tim Morey, said. “Massachusetts themselves has approved adult use cannabis and is helping reduce the stigma across the U.S. and we are looking forward to more and more of that happening state to state with regulations going on in the U.S.”

Trulieve plans to open their third Massachusetts location in Framingham before the end of the year.