VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County father wants to make it safer for his kids to go to the park.

Paul Tarus wrote into Traffic Inbox because he says drivers don’t stop near his home in Ormond Beach.

“With all the kids running around, it’s nerve-wracking, because I’m constantly standing in the front yard and I’m like ‘watch out,’” Tarus said.

Tarus and his family live across the street from Central Park.

He says he holds his breath when his kids cross in the crosswalk on Hammock Lane at Roble Lane.

“Out of the four of them, one every couple days at least almost gets clipped or hit,” he said.

Despite a three-way stop, Spectrum News 13 noticed vehicle after vehicle rolling through the intersection.

Jenn Elston, a spokeswoman for the city of Ormond Beach, said the city has not had any reported accidents in the area in the past five years.

But she said the city just started a traffic calming program this year.

“We can look into structural solutions (a rectangular rapid flash beacon, raised crosswalks, etc), however it is likely that the most appropriate solution would be increased traffic enforcement and/or public outreach,” Elston stated in an email.

Tarus, who owns a landscaping company, would like to focus more on fixing up his yard than worrying about vehicles not stopping for his kids.

“I don’t want to have to stand in the front yard and supervise my kids playing, they’re 11, 13, 15. I don’t have to hold their hand anymore,” he said.

