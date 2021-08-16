T-Mobile is investigating reports of a data breach that first surfaced on an illegal forum, the company confirmed in a statement to Spectrum News on Monday.

What You Need To Know Reporters for Vice reportedly came across a forum post this weekend purpoting to sell data from potentially hundreds of millions of T-Mobile users



The post did not contain a direct mention of T-Mobile, but the original poster reportedly told Vice the sale contained private information from over 100 million customers



T-Mobile told Spectrum News they confirmed an unknown actor accessed T-Mobile's data, but said the company is still working "around the clock" to find out if any personal data was revealed

News of a potential hack of T-Mobile’s system was first reported by Vice on Sunday. Over the weekend, reporters for Motherboard — Vice’s digital sector dedicated to “technology, science and humans”— claimed to come across a forum post selling data from potentially hundreds of millions of users.

While the post did not contain a direct mention of T-Mobile, the original poster reportedly told Motherboard the sale contained private information from over 100 million customers allegedly stolen from T-Mobile. Vice reported that the stolen data contained information including social security numbers, credit card information, phone numbers, physical addresses and more.

In an emailed statement to Spectrum News on Monday, a spokesperson for T-Mobile confirmed an unknown actor accessed T-Mobile's data, but said the company is still working "around the clock" to find out if any personal data was revealed in the breach.

"We are confident that the entry point used to gain access has been closed, and we are continuing our deep technical review of the situation across our systems to identify the nature of any data that was illegally accessed," the spokesperson wrote in part. "This investigation will take some time but we are working with the highest degree of urgency."

T-Mobile declined to confirm the potential number of records impacted, or the validity of claims "made by others," until they conclude their investigation.

"We take the protection of our customers very seriously and we are conducting an extensive analysis alongside digital forensic experts to understand the validity of these claims, and we are coordinating with law enforcement," the spokesperson added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.