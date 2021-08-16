A federal-state partnership is giving a boost to economic development and infrastructure projects around Maine.

The projects are mostly located in rural areas and they are receiving about $4.9 million through the Northern Border Regional Commission’s State Economic and Infrastructure Development Investment Program. The island town of Vinalhaven is receiving one of the largest grants, which is a $1 million award to improve infrastructure along Main Street to help dozens of businesses.

The Loring Development Authority of Maine is set to receive $500,000 to replace 20,000 feet of aging sewer pipes and manholes. Other projects are slated for Hermon, Pittsfield, Guilford and other communities.

Independent Sen. Angus King and Republican Sen. Susan Collins said the grants "will support important economic development projects, create and sustain quality jobs, and help grow Maine’s rural economy.”