WASHINGTON — The first former member of the U.S. Green Berets elected to Congress is speaking out against the removal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Republican Michael Waltz of Central Florida served two combat tours in Afghanistan. As he reflects on his service after 20 years of conflict and uncertainty, his worst fears are becoming a reality.

“Just devastating, a lot of us are vacillating between grief and anger,” Rep. Waltz said in an interview with Spectrum News.

As the U.S.-backed Afghan military and government collapsed over the weekend, Waltz thought of those who served with him. Sgt. 1st Class William Brian Woods Jr. was killed while serving in Afghanistan 11 years ago Monday.

“He was shot in the head while fighting alongside Afghan soldiers, taking down the Taliban position,” Waltz said. “His teammates were able to keep him alive long enough to get him to a hospital in Germany. We flew his wife over so she could spend his last evening with him. The sacrifices have been tremendous.”

The Florida Republican also remembers Afghan nationals who assisted his U.S. Army Special Forces team.

“One of my interpreters who stood with us fought with us against extremism,” Waltz added. “He wanted a better life. He was beheaded when the Taliban found him at a checkpoint with his American documentation.”

Waltz has represented his Daytona Beach-area district since 2019. He criticized President Donald Trump’s decision last year to withdraw from Afghanistan – and is criticizing President Joe Biden for following through on that plan.

He has long said the U.S. needed to be in Afghanistan for generations to win hearts and minds there.

“I am just beyond frustrated with these kind of slogans of bring the troops home and endless wars,” Waltz said. “I want to bring the troops home, too. That’s not reality. The reality is that al-Qaida intends to hit us again.”

Even after the Taliban has taken over the country, Waltz continues to dispute the notion that the war has been a wasted effort.

“To every veteran, Gold Star family, 9/11 victim - so many out there that have left so much blood, sweat, tears and treasure in Afghanistan - Their sacrifice was not in vain. America has been kept safe for the last 20 years, there have been no more 9/11’s,” Waltz said.

Waltz says he’s received many calls from contacts still in Afghanistan frantically seeking help to get out. He said he worries that leaving such people behind will hurt America’s standing in the world.