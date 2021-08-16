WINTER PARK, Fla. – Around Central Florida, some churches have deep partnerships and community ties with Haiti, and are already looking for the best way to help the country recover from this disaster.

In an opening prayer during Sunday evening mass, Father Adam Marchese with St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, called for people to fold their hands for the people of Haiti following a devastating earthquake.

“To think of what the earthquake did and what the storm’s about to do as it comes through is kind of heartbreaking to me," Marchese said.

Over the years, St. Margaret Mary developed a presence in Haiti building churches and helping cultivate much-needed resources for Haitians.

“Really there’s going to be a little bit of a time delay to see what’s the impact in our specific region,” said John Rife, director of the church’s Haiti mission. “Probably supply chain issues…can they get the kind of food they need, getting petrol to run their generators and move around town."

Now, it's about waiting to see what help and resources are most needed now.

“The people themselves, it’s important to note that they’re capable,” said Ken Firling, who led the Haitian support effort prior to Rife. “All they need is an opportunity. They certainly don’t need a handout."

In the meantime, the congregation gathers to harness the power of prayer.

“Part of it too is just us being in solidarity with them, saying ‘hey, we know it’s hard, what can we do to help,'" Rife said.

St. Margaret Mary Church has been partnered with parishes in Haiti for more than a decade.​