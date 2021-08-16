BRIMFIELD, Mass. - Business at Village Green Family Campground is going well and, according to the owners, it's only getting better.

"This year has been very good, very busy. There are a lot of people who want to try if they haven't already tried camping," co-owner, Meg Twarowski, said." We have a lot of tenters, a lot of people with their trailers. It's been very good."

More people are camping at Village Green than ever. The family-owned campground says this is the best year they've had in the last 28 years since they have owned it.

"Why? I don't know. I have a theory people that people aren't going to the beach," co-owner, Lester Twarowski, said. "They can't go to Maine. Maine was closed. New Hampshire was closed. All those places were closed, so we ended up with a full campground."

There are now more than 100 seasonal sites at the campground. They didn't have a need for as many before, but their phone was ringing off the hook.

"We decided when COVID hit, we would sell them as seasonals because people were calling us up and asking if they could get a seasonal because they couldn't get into any campground because they wouldn't open it up," Lester Twarowski said.

Village Green hasn't had it easy since the tornadoes wiped out the campground 10 years ago. They have been building it back up ever since, but with business about 10 to 15% higher than it's ever been before, the owners say its because of the campers.​

"On many different levels we have been very lucky," Meg Twarowski said. "We have a great group of people who are coming, it is nice to see the campground come back to life."

"Campgrounds are a different world," Lester Twarowski said. "It's like going to a family picnic. Everyone has fun and everyone busts each other and that is what happens at Village Green."

The owners add there are quite a number of people planning to come back next year and have already booked their spots.