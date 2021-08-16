﻿The Commissary, downtown Rochester's kitchen incubator at the Mercantile on Main continues to provide budding restauranteurs a commercial kitchen experience to get there culinary businesses going. The latest creative eatery there is Biscotti Brewers that's turning gluten-free palettes from boring to delicious.

What You Need To Know Biscotti Brewers is a start-up bakery in The Commissary at Mercantile on Main in Rochester

BB makes gluten free baked goods and other items ​​​​​ ​​​​​

Baker Kayla Sandoval is using her Mexican American roots and her husband‘s Italian American heritage to bake up some super special biscotti using almond flour and olive oil. Sandoval's husband has celiac disease so gluten free cooking and baking that tastes good is a must.

“You can hear how crispy they are," said Sandoval, as she snaps a biscotti in half. "They are very crispy. That’s kind of the whole point of them, but they are also very airy. We did dunk test these in hot coffee to make sure the flavor of the cookies stands up to the darkest of coffees. I make dark chocolate walnut biscotti, fig hazelnut and wild peppercorn, sweet orange, olive oil and fennel biscotti."

She bakes at The Commissary at the Merc on Main in downtown Rochester. It has what chefs and bakers need to start and grow a business. Sandoval is actually a mechanical engineer this RIT grad worked for large automotive company but her love of baking and cooking prompted a move back to Rochester to share her recipes with her start-up, Biscotti Brewers.

“The Commissary has just been great for me to do a lot of my scaling up,” said Sandoval. “Home baking is one thing and hobby baking is one thing but commercial baking is completely different. So I’ve been learning all the nuances here without having to do the big capital expenditures. The nice thing is that I am not just a gluten-free baker I do regular baking as well like Mexican sweet breads. I’ll be able to do that here and wrap them up and pack them up and take them other places.”

You can find Biscotti Brewers at the Mercantile on Main, the Rochester Public Market and the Lucky Flea Market.