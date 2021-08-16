ELLSWORTH — More than 20 organizations around Maine are set to receive grants in support of animal welfare work.

The money is from the Maine Community Foundation, which is awarding $282,000 to support the work. Recipients include the Waldo County Pet Food Pantry and Humane Society Waterville Area.

The SPCA of Hancock County is slated to receive a grant to establish spay and neuter clinics and provide financial assistance to low-income pet owners for unexpected veterinary bills.

The foundation's animal welfare fund has been around since 2007. The foundation said “priority is given to organizations that help low-income or disadvantaged populations maintain ownership of their pets and prevent animal surrender/abandonment.”