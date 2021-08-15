The Saint Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse will require masks in all indoor areas, including restrooms, effective immediately.

When outdoors, vaccinated concert-goers do not need to wear a mask, while unvaccinated people will still be required to have their masks on.

Kids under 12, who are not eligible to get the vaccine, must also wear a mask.

The venue says some events will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. This includes the upcoming Foo Fighters show scheduled for September 15.