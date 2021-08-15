TAMPA, Fla. – Local Haitian organizations are working to gather essentials like medical supplies, clothing, food and money to assist those who were impacted by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

What You Need To Know Haitian organizations in the Tampa area working to help those impacted by the earthquake in Haiti



Alez Caribbean Bistro, oldest Haitian restaurant in Tampa, will be collecting donations starting Monday



The restaurant has partnered with Unity International Ministries

One of them is Alez Caribbean Bistro which is the first and the oldest Haitian restaurant in Tampa.

It has been around for over 15 years and has a second location in Haiti.

Beginning Monday, the restaurant will be collecting donations and partnering with Unity International Ministries to ensure essentials get to those who need it the most.

#TODAY at 5 : Following a 7.2 magnitude #earthquake in #Haiti the death toll continues to rise. 724 are dead & 2800 injured. #Haitians in #Tampa Bay are quickly responding to the disaster by providing relief with medical supplies, food, clothes and donations @BN9 pic.twitter.com/35YLP4BJLR — Fadia Mayté Patterson M.S. (@FadiaTVNews) August 15, 2021

Wilson Saint-Louis is the owner of Alez Carribean and has been working with that organization since it launched 10 years ago.

"We're all one, Saint-Louis said. "I'm Haitian, I'm from Haiti. Our family get hit it's like everybody get hit. We still got to support one another."

Other organizations are also collaborating to provide relief.

The Haitian Association Foundation of Tampa Bay and Boriquas De Corazon are buying and sending medical supplies to the country and to Bon Samaritan Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti.

If you are in the Bay area and wish to donate you can also drop off supplies at New Jerusalem Haitian Baptist Church at 1912 E. 139th Avenue.