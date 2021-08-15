A West Boylstoncouple is bringing their idea of a plant truck business to life during the pandemic.

Wild Roots Plant Truck is traveling around to fairs and markets in Central Massachusetts. The idea for the plant truck was born during the pandemic.

"We've heard so many other people and stories of people wanting to start their own businesses. And we've kind of realized that we didn't have a reason not to," Andrew McShane, Co-Owner Wild Roots said.



Samantha D’Alessandro and Andrew McShane say they saw plant trucks in other parts of the country and wanted to bring one to Central Massachusetts. The couple says they converted the truck into what their dream living room would look like. It used to be a United States postal service truck.

They’re working with local growers and artists in the area to sell products. The two are also making their own shelves and Macramé.



“It’s exciting. It's definitely a lot of work right now, but sometimes we have to like pinch ourselves, that we get to do this as a job," Samantha D’Alessandro, Co-Owner Wild Roots, said.



The couple says they did their research, too. House plants have become a popular pandemic trend across the country.



“We know that people are living in apartments longer, or waiting longer to buy houses, but people still want to be outside and kind of bring their yard into their house so this is a great way to do that are themselves," McShane said.

“It’s booming right now. I think people are really connecting back to just this like wild part of themselves, which is kind of where we came up with our name," a D’Alessandro said.



McShane and D’Alessandro say they’re excited for their new adventure and to share their message: "Plant care, can also be self care".