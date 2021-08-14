POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A mother is sharing her family’s ordeal after their teen tested positive for COVID-19, two days after heading back to the classroom.

What You Need To Know After two days in school, one Polk County teen was diagnosed with COVID-19



His symptoms were serious enough to warrant a late-night trip to the hospital



While most children have mild symptoms, if any, the boy's family says he is proof that is not always the case

Meli Feliciano's Celebration home in Polk County was COVID-19 free since the pandemic started, that is, until the first week of school. She says Wednesday night, her 16-year-old, called his dad in tears.

“It’s his son crying, begging for him to help him," she said. "He’s like, 'Dad, I’m shaking I’m nauseous.'"

That scare was followed by a late-night trip to the hospital and a 3 a.m. diagnosis: COVID-19. Most children who get infected have no or minor symptoms, but this family is proof it can get more serious.

“He’s having a hard time sleeping," Feliciano said. "The tremors seem to have subsided a little bit now. He’s able to actually get some soup in which is good before he couldn’t even sip water."

Now they’re doing their best to keep their straight-A student isolated at home, and keep their 7-year-old, who is too young to get a vaccine, from getting sick too.

Their son was scheduled to get his second dose on Aug. 20. Feliciano encourages other parents to use vaccines and masks to protect their kids. Now they're dealing with fear, worry, guilt and concern about how COVID may spread with school in session.

“What if we got somebody else sick because we didn’t know?" Feliciano said. "It’s just crazy the things that run through your mind when you’re actually in this position.”

It’s unknown if he got the virus at school. The CDC says it takes anywhere from two to 14 days to develop symptoms.