ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of people are dead after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti Saturday morning.

Churches and mission groups in Orange County, with a presence in Haiti, are already poised to respond.

Tim Detellis knows the country well. He spent a big chunk of his childhood there.

“They taught me the word ‘ansam’ which means together," Detellis said. "Haitians thrive in community, and what’s really unique about their culture is they don’t live in isolation.”

Even though Detellis now calls Central Florida home, his Haitian roots stay strong through his humanitarian work there.

“My brother called me from Haiti using Facebook messenger, and I was just shocked that there was an earthquake in Haiti of this magnitude,” he said.

After that, he couldn’t help but think back to 11 years ago when he and his group New Missions responded to the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

“What happened for us after the earthquake in 2010 is we had to rebuild schools and churches and kitchens and clinics because they were destroyed," Detellis said.

Right now, he’s not sure what his group’s response will look like.

But he knows dozens of boxes full of supplies and toys for children, which the group already planned to send out, will have an even bigger impact.