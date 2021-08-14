WASHINGTON — The bipartisan infrastructure bill that just passed the Senate not only would rebuild roads and bridges. It also contains billions of dollars to help jump-start the nation’s transition to electric vehicles.

Florida would receive $198 million to build more vehicle-charging stations.

“Saving money on gas has been amazing,” said Brenna Kaminski, co-founder of Space Coast EV Drivers. “We just took a three-state road trip in our Tesla which went flawlessly.”

Kaminski has owned five electric vehicles, and she said she’ll never own a gas-powered car again. But it’s not always smoothing driving. Finding a charging station on the road is often a concern — especially in rural parts of Florida.

“If you’re not right outside of a major area, your charging is just so limited,” Kaminski explained. “I want to see more fast-charging options in various cities across the state. I also want to see more level 2 destination chargers at your grocery stores, your shopping malls.”

Florida has about 2,200 charging stations, but that number would increase if the bipartisan infrastructure bill that just passed the Senate ends up becoming law.

It includes $7.5 billion to install more electric vehicle-charging stations across the country.

“It’s a start. We are going to do more to get the things we need ultimately to have mass adoption of electric vehicle,” Matt Alford of Drive Electric Florida said. “All of those vehicles are going to need charging to operate.”

Alford said he’s hopeful there could be even more federal funding coming in an even larger $3.5 trillion budget resolution passed by the Senate.

But the federal government cannot do it alone, he said.

“The state of Florida is going to have to roll up its sleeves and coordinate private infrastructure investments and pare those in a smart, intelligent way with federal money and regulated actors,” Alford said.

Kaminski said she believes more chargers will lead to more people switching to electric vehicles, improving the environment along the way.

“I’m not polluting at the tailpipe,” she said. “I’m not putting gas into our lagoon here, which is such an issue here in Brevard County, with environmental health.”

Both the infrastructure and budget framework bills need to pass in the House of Representatives to be adopted into law.