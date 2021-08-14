Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards is now expanding beyond apples as the family business is now branching into cannabis.

Their hemp house extracts CBD oil and infuses it with products like seltzer, cold brew coffee and balm.

Officials say they have created the first certified organic CBD drink in the country. And they’re hoping to add more products to the line soon.

“We kinda wanted to take that same business model with cannabis, grow the hemp, extract it in our facility, and turn it into finished product,” Mack Hueber, Beak and Skiff CFO, said.

The Beak and Skiff research team started with a 3-acre test plot of industrial help last year.