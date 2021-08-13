Tropical Depression Fred continues to roll across northern Cuba this evening, as it moves towards the Florida Straits.

What You Need To Know Fred over northern Cuba



Forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend



Rain and breezy conditions are expected in central Florida

At 5 p.m., maximum winds with Fred remain at 35 mph. The system is moving quickly to the west at 12 mph.

Fred is located 210 miles southeast of Key West.

Tropical storm warnings continue for the Florida Keys, with tropical storm watches posted for parts of southwest Florida.

Fred is expected to push into the Florida Straits tonight, where it could restrengthen. The current forecast calls for Fred to become a tropical storm once again late Saturday.

The complex will then likely into the Gulf of Mexico, where lower wind shear and warm water will allow it to strengthen further.

Fred is expected to make landfall along the Florida panhandle on Monday.

Central Florida impacts

For central Florida, Fred will bring some inclement weather to the area this weekend.

Scattered storms and rain squalls will begin to increase on Saturday, with more rain and squalls possible Saturday night into Sunday.

Right now, the biggest concerns for the region will be heavy rainfall that could lead to some flooding, and the threat of an isolated tornado.

The worst weather from Fred will stay along the west coast of the state and the panhandle, where tropical storm force winds will be possible right at the coast.

If you haven't got it yet, you can download our Spectrum News app here.

Fred is expected to make landfall along the Florida panhandle on Monday.

Tracking a second system

We are tracking a system in the open Atlantic.

Tropical Depression Seven formed Friday evening, with winds of 35 mph.

The system is expected to become a tropical storm early Saturday.

The forecast cone does include south Florida and the Keys, so this is a system we will have to watch for next week