What You Need To Know Gretta Lowry was surfing near Patrick Space Force Base in June when a shark attacked her



She was able to swim back to shore where her friends called 911



Officer Christy Kalicharan of the 45th Security Forces Police was the first to the scene





Lowry credits Kalicharan with saving her life and keeping her calm until paramedics arrived

"It's a real soulful experience," said Gretta Lowry, whose time on the water is special and sacred to her.

For her, surfing is a way to hit the water and wash away life's problems.

"You forget about everything else that's going on," she said.

But back in June, one day has become entrenched in her memory.



Her surf spot that morning was the beach at Patrick Space Force Base off the A1A.

"The waves were clean and the water was clear," Lowry said.

After several runs, she was paddling out for another when a shark turned her day on end.

"I was still on my board, he bit my thigh and then my calf, and then swam away," she said. "Oh my gosh, I've just been bitten by a shark."

And the wounds were bad — as Lowry swam to shore, her wounds were bleeding profusely.

One of her friends called 911 and "the first responder was Officer "Kally" from Patrick Space Force Base," Lowry said.

"I saw the towel over her leg, so I went over there to access the situation," says Officer Christy Kalicharan of the 45th Security Forces Police. "When I looked at her inner thigh, that one was pretty bad."

"If she hadn't arrived on the scene, and put the tourniquet on my leg, helped calm me down, because I was going into shock," Lowry said.

Lowry was rushed to the hospital and now, two months later, she's healed up.

She took to the water again Friday for just the second time since her frightening ordeal, where Spectrum News arranged a special online reunion with the new friends.

"You are an amazing human, and thank you for all that you do," Lowry told Kalicharan.

"I appreciate that," replied Kalicharan. "You're the real champion here, you're back out on the water."

For her heroics, Kalicharan received two coins from Wing Commander Brigadier General Stephen Purdy.



And for these women, they now have a lifelong bond born at the beach.

"She was not going to let one incident determine her fate," said Kalicharan.

"She was my guardian angel that day," Lowry said.