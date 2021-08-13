OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The new school year comes with new concerns for some, given the number of COVID-19 cases in Central Florida, and one parent is taking special care to try to ensure his son is safe.

Jeff Weiss got his son, Julian, a Plexiglas shield for his desk, and the first-grader has also chosen to eat by himself during lunch time, for an added layer of protection.

Weiss stepped up the protective gear for his son because at Osceola County schools right now, masks are optional, meaning students don’t need to opt out, or have parents write a note to avoid wearing face coverings.

“This sounds terrible, he’s going to school,” Weiss said. “The purpose is to get an education, but that, at this point, is secondary,” Weiss said. “Right now, I need him to come home safe and not have contracted COVID.”

“So we’re trying to do the best that we can with the information that we have, and we just ask that all the parents and everyone kind of work together ‘cause it truly takes a village to raise a child,” Osceola County School Board member Julius Melendez said.

He said he is looking into the possibility of making masks mandatory for 30 days. He also wants to implement changes to the Osceola virtual program, like adding more teachers and paraprofessionals using stimulus dollars, in case the COVID pandemic gets worse.

Melendez plans to bring these items up during the next school board meeting Tuesday, he said.