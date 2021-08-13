The first live sighting of a murder hornet was confirmed in Washington State on Thursday, prompting government officials in the Evergreen State to send out an alert to residents warning them to keep an eye out for the invasive pests.

The Asian giant hornet was reported by a Whatcom County resident on Wednesday. The resident’s report included a photograph of the hornet attacking a paper wasp nest in a rural area east of the town of Blaine, about two miles from where state workers eradicated the first Asian giant hornet nest in the United States last October.

Yesterday evening a resident in #WhatcomCounty reported what is now the first confirmed live #AsianGiantHornet sighting of 2021. https://t.co/yW5Z3CIfSh pic.twitter.com/EvhXkbZJR1 — Washington State Department of Agriculture (@WSDAgov) August 12, 2021

“This hornet is exhibiting the same behavior we saw last year – attacking paper wasp nests,” Sven Spichiger, managing entomologist at the Washington State Department of Agriculture, said in a statement. “If you have paper wasp nests on your property and live in the area, keep an eye on them and report any Asian giant hornets you see. Note the direction they fly off to as well.”

The Department of Agriculture will set traps in the area in an attempt to catch a live hornet, tag it, and track it back to the nest. The government of British Columbia will also set traps in Canada because this detection was approximately half a mile from the border, the state said.

Public sightings of Asian giant hornets continue to be critical to locating the pest, officials said.

This year there have only been two confirmed reports in Washington, and both were from public reports. There have been no confirmed reports in Canada.

In June, state officials announced the first report this year of an Asian giant hornet in a town north of Seattle. A dead and dried-out specimen was collected off a lawn in Marysville, Spichiger said.

Because of its withered condition and the fact that male giant hornets don’t typically emerge until July, agriculture officials believe that hornet was likely from a previous season and just recently found.

The 2-inch-long (5-centimeter-long) invasive insects, first found near the U.S.-Canadian border in December 2019, are native to Asia and pose a threat to honeybees and native hornet species. While not particularly aggressive toward humans, their sting is extremely painful and repeated stings, though rare, can kill.

The world’s largest hornet is much more of a threat to honeybees that are relied on to pollinate crops. They attack hives, destroying them in mere hours and decapitating bees in what scientists call their “slaughter phase.” How they got here from Asia is unclear, although it is suspected they travel on cargo ships.

The federal government has placed the giant hornets on the list of quarantine pests, giving Washington state more tools to help eradicate the invasive species.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.