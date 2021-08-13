A group of moderate House Democrats are urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold a vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as soon as possible, threatening to withhold votes on the larger $3.5 trillion budget resolution.

What You Need To Know A group of moderate House Democrats wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatening to withhold support for the $3.5 trillion budget measure if she does not hold an immediate vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill



The infrastructure bill passed the Senate this week with 19 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats in support of the measure



Speaker Pelosi has said that they will consider both bills on a "two track" approach, intimating to her caucus that she would not be able to get enough support for either measure unless both are considered



Democrats can only afford to lose three votes in the razor-thin House majority

"We will not consider voting for a budget resolution until the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passes the House and is signed into law," the draft letter, signed by 9 House Democrats, reads.

News of the letter, dated Thursday, was first reported by the New York Times and Punchbowl News.

"President Biden swiftly applauded its passage, stating that he hopes Congress will send it to his desk as soon as possible," the letter continues. "The House of Representatives should heed his call and immediately pass the legislation."

The move puts the carefully crafted "two-track" strategy endorsed by Democratic leadership and President Joe Biden into some jeopardy. Speaker Pelosi can only afford to lose three votes in the razor-thin Democratic House majority.

The Senate this week passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill in bipartisan fashion, including the support of 19 Senate Republicans. After that, the Senate advanced the budget measure – which would fund social programs including paid family leave, free universal pre-Kindergarten and community college, as well as immigration and climate initiatives – along party lines. The $3.5 trillion measure represents the core of Biden's domestic agenda.

In an attempt to assuage the concerns the progressive voices in her caucus, who say the bipartisan infrastructure bill – which includes $550 billion in new spending on “hard” infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, airports, clean water and electric vehicles – does not go far enough, Speaker Pelosi has pledged that both bills will be considered simultaneously.

Pelosi has repeatedly said that both bills would be considered together, telling members of her caucus this week that she would not have the votes to pass either bill without the other.

“I'm not freelancing. This is the consensus of the caucus,” Pelosi told her members on Wednesday, according to Politico. “The votes in the House and Senate depend on us having both bills.”

"Some have suggested that we hold off on considering the Senate infrastructure bill for months – until the reconciliation process is completed. We disagree," the letter, whose signatories include Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., the co-chairman of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Kurt Schrader, D-Ore, reads.

"With the livelihoods of hardworking American families at stake, we simply can't afford months of unnecessary delays and risk squandering this once-in-a-century, bipartisan infrastructure package," the group added.

But progressives said the opposite, writing in a letter of their own that more than half of the Congressional Progressive Caucus will not support the infrastructure bill until the larger budget measure passes.

"A majority of our respondents affirmed that they would withhold their votes in support of the bipartisan legislation in the House of Representatives until the Senate adopted a robust reconciliation package," the letter, signed by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Deputy Chair Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and Whip Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

"We therefore encourage you to continue coordinating closely between the two chambers, collaborating with the White House, and engaging with our caucus so that the reconciliation framework reflects our shared and longstanding investment priorities, and that the Senate first adopts this reconciliation package before House consideration of any bipartisan infrastructure legislation."

"Our Caucus is clear: the bipartisan bill will only be passed if a package of social, human, and climate infrastructure — reflecting long-standing Democratic priorities — is passed simultaneously through budget reconciliation, Rep. Jayapal said in a statement. "We know that Congressional Democrats are committed to delivering immediate and transformational improvements for the lives of the American people, and will hold firm to meet that promise."

Indeed, a senior Democratic aide told Politico that "there are not sufficient votes to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill this month."

The aide compared this group of nine lawmakers to the "dozens upon dozens who will vote against" the bipartisan infrastructure bill until after the Senate passes the budget reconciliation measure, according to Politico.

Some moderates, including key Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have expressed concern about the price tag of the $3.5 trillion measure.

In spite of the resistance, Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison told ABC News in an interview that he is confidence Speaker Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will be able to send both measures to President Biden's desk.

"You go through this process in the legislative process. It's the push and pull that you get, you know, this group wants this, this group wants that," Harrison said. "And at the end of the day, you've got two of the most masterful dealmakers on the Hill in Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. I'm sure they're going to be able to get it done."

The House is set to return the week of Aug. 23 to consider the budget resolution. Pelosi and Schumer have instructed their committee chairs to draft the reconciliation measure by Sept. 15 for consideration by the end of that month or early October.