ORLANDO, Fla. — The Food and Drug Administration is considering emergency-use authorizations for a third-shot of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people with compromised immune systems.

“They are at a more delicate spot,” said Michael Velez, an oncologist at Florida Cancer Specialists in Lake Nona who takes care of hundreds of cancer patients he says are immunocompromised.

Velez said he encourages them to get the third shot if approved and they are eligible.

“It's important because sometimes the immunity may fade over time, and it’s important as they continue to be in treatment (that) their immunity is there to prevent them from unfortunately ending in a more serious situation in the hospital and more care,” Velez said.

Maria Reyes, a cancer survivor who has diabetes and other health conditions, said she would be interested in the third shot.

“If it's good for my health,” Reyes said.

Reyes will consult with her doctor if the FDA authorizes the third shot and she is eligible, she said.