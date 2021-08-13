PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Authorities responded to a Palm Harbor home Friday morning after a hole opened up and swallowed a vehicle.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue responded to a home in 400 block of Ulelah Ave where a car and part of an SUV fell after a hole opened up underneath the driveway.

The hole is 10-feet by 10-feet wide, authorities said.

The opening appears to be 10-15 feet away from the residence, however the homeowners were evacuated as a safety precaution. The area was immediately taped off and isolated.

No injuries have been reported.

The Pinellas County Building Department was called for inspection.