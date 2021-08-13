VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Law Enforcement officers from across Volusia County are helping out in Port Orange today as they remember one of their own, who lost his battle to COVID-19.

Sgt. Justin White, a husband and father of four, died last week after being hospitalized and placed on a ventilator for COVID-19.

White had been with the Port Orange Police Department since 2006. His funeral services took place Friday morning.

In order for his fellow officers to pay their respect and mourn, officers from surrounding agencies volunteered to take over for them and protect Port Orange for the day.

“This is what we signed up for, it's a long history in law enforcement, we just always reach out to our bother or sister to stand in for them," said Lt. Kevin Pedri, with the South Daytona Police Department. "We wear different uniforms and we all do the same thing.”

Pedri said that he worked with White before, sharing he was dedicated to his K-9 work.

According to the Port Orange interim Police Chief William Proctor, White had started the promotion process for sergeant before his illness, but never got to complete it. Proctor posthumously promoted White to sergeant Friday.