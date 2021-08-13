TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As thousands of Florida State University students arrive in Tallahassee for the start of a new semester this month, they’re being offered an opportunity to win a slate of lucrative prizes - but only if they’re fully vaccinated.

The sweepstakes-like incentive program has been crafted by university officials in response to growing concerns by some faculty members and health experts that a largely unvaccinated student body could trigger even more explosive spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Tallahassee has been especially hard hit by the spread of the variant, with the city’s main hospital housing more COVID-19 patients than at any time since the pandemic began. Further asymptomatic spread of the virus among students could bring catastrophic consequences, according to local health officials.

FSU students began receiving emails promoting the incentive program this week.

"I just thought that was really cool, that they're doing that to try and incite people to get vaccinated,” said Sara Early, a freshman from Fort Myers who is currently unvaccinated.

"Personally, I just haven't gotten a chance because I did summer classes, so I was up here earlier, and I've been really busy and everything, so I just haven't gotten the chance.”

But the incentives - which range from six awards of $3,500 in tuition and fee assistance to iPads and a luxury suite valued at $1,750 for use during an FSU commencement ceremony - have her more strongly considering getting vaccinated before the program’s deadline of Oct. 15.

“I feel like the prizes are pretty big,” she said.

While it’s unclear how many FSU students are vaccinated, the number of entries submitted to the incentive program could offer a snapshot.

Elijah Tate, a sophomore from Ft. Lauderdale, said he planned to enter.

"College is one of those times where money gets a little tough for a lot of students, so getting that little incentive just for something that probably only benefits you, it probably will definitely boost the stats,” he said.