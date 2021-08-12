Aura Giraldo is looking for peace of mind.

She works in retail, and after malls closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, she went to the Poughkeepsie Galleria hoping to find stable work at its Get Hired Job Fair.

"Last year was the worst part in that time, because we was inside the house and we stopped work for like three months or so," Giraldo said.

She was looking to make a career change and hoping that one of the nearly two dozen employers at the fair would be the right match.

“It was easy,” said Giraldo. “It's exciting because I can see there’s so many options, and then people have a lot of abilities to apply to any position over here.”

Moving from booth to booth and speaking with several agencies, Giraldo said she was confident that she will land a new job.

Along with outside agencies like Astor Services for Children and Families and Hudson Valley Environmental Solutions, several stores and venues inside the mall were also at the job fair looking to fill open positions.