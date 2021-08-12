SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Board of Commissioners votes to take a major step forward to fix a long-time stormwater drainage problem in the historic Midway area.

What You Need To Know The Midway community has been dealing with stormwater drainage issues for many years





The Seminole County Commission voted Tuesday to spend $10 million of federal money to fix the problem





To pay for the rest of the $18 million project, the county will look for additional funding sources

Flooded streets and yards are a common sight during a heavy rain in the Midway area.

Felicia Green has lived in Midway her whole life.

“It’s flooded, the community is flooded," she said. "It’s been like this for years."

She said stormwater drainage has always been a big problem.

“At my home, water sits in my yard. You have to use pumps to pump water out of your yard,” said Green.

But now, it looks like a solution is on its way.

On Tuesday, Seminole County commissioners gave the green light to begin the process of fixing the stormwater drainage problem in Midway.

“It will be a relief to a lot of the residents,” said Green.

The project comes with an $18 million dollar price tag.

Officials say the plan is to use $10 million of federal money from the American Rescue Plan, and then fund the rest of it with money from things like the penny sales tax and grants.

Autumn Garick is a member of the Midway Coalition, an advocacy group for the community.

“I applaud them for taking that first step,” she said.

This positive step forward was a long time coming thanks to consistent hard work by the community to push the county to act, Garick said.

“I don’t think everyone really understood how pressing the issues were,” she said.

The commission is also expected to move forward with another much needed project in Midway: a new community park.

There’s no timeline yet for when theses projects might get underway, but county leaders said they want to get started as soon as possible.

Green said the projects can’t happen fast enough.

“I think it’s a blessing," she said. "This is something that we needed years ago."

The commission is scheduled to vote on the project’s final approval later in August.

Andria Herr is the District 5 Seminole County commissioner and represents the Midway area.

In a statement given to Spectrum News 13, she said:

“Using American Rescue Plan Act funding to fortify the Midway neighborhood infrastructure is a priority for Seminole County. Our efforts to address stormwater management will be the most tangible in the short-term through flood mitigation activities."

"I’m also proud to share that we are enriching the quality of living in the area by adding recreational facilities; the planning phase will begin this quarter. Parks are community cornerstones and we are delighted to build these outdoor amenities for Midway families to enjoy for generations to come.”