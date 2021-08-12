SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A higher awareness of the need for mental health treatment is prompting more people to seek treatment, but counselors in Central Florida say a greater need prompted by the COVID pandemic is making it difficult for them to keep up with the demand.

“They go through this list on their insurance, and nobody calls them back,” says Shantala Boss, a licensed mental health counselor in Lake Mary. “People are booked out for months, and that can be very discouraging, especially if you’re already suffering mentally.”

Demand for mental health services was already high before the pandemic, but now, it’s off the charts, Boss says.

“The increase in need has been astronomical,” Boss says. “I will get phone calls all day long about a new client seeking counseling.”

Amanda Ploof says she had trouble finding the right person to talk with when she reached out for help — even before the pandemic.

“We called them and they had no appointments, and you couldn’t get in for months,” Ploof says.

Three years ago, complications from surgery for appendicitis left Ploof hospitalized for weeks. She says she endured physical pain, and then extreme anxiety.

“And I started to have massive nightmares where my parents couldn’t even wake me up out of the nightmare sometimes, and I would be screaming out loud,” Ploof says.

She eventually found help, but says she really didn’t make progress until she found Boss and her canine companions. Boss has two dogs and often keeps one of them in her office with her.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s got a therapy dog in with her,’ and I was like ‘That’s perfect. I’ll be calm because there’s an animal around me,’ ” Ploof says.

Boss has helped her make great progress, Ploof says.

“It felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders that I had been carrying for a long time,” Ploof says.

The trouble meeting demand stems from a shortage in providers, much of which comes down to money, Boss says.

“I don’t think the insurance companies are caught up with — as far reimbursing their mental health counselors — they’re not caught up with mental health as they would be on the physical health level,” Boss says. “So it’s difficult.”

Even after getting a master’s degree, it can take years for a mental health counselor to treat patients, Boss says.

“To get licensed and build up your practice, and make a decent amount of money, takes a really long time,” Boss says. “So sometimes people get caught along the way doing something else.”

The federal government’s CARES Act included hundreds of millions of dollars for improving access to mental health treatment. About $23 million of that in Florida is directed mostly to first responders affected by the pandemic.

But Boss says that’s not enough. She’d like to see more federal resources to support people working to become providers.

Boss has her own practice, but she’s planning to bring on a second counselor.

“When COVID hit, I saw the need,” Boss says.

She would love to take on more clients but says adding too many people would make it difficult for her current clients to get the level of care that they need — and access to available appointments.