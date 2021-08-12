DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than 500 people got vaccinated in Daytona Beach this week and received a gift card, as part of city-sponsored vaccination clinics.

Daytona Beach officials developed the plan to get more people to get the shot, one that they said paid off big time.

What You Need To Know More than 500 people in Daytona Beach got COVID vaccinations and gift cards



The $50 gift card provided the incentive to get the shot, some people say



FDOH officials say 58% of Volusia residents 12 years old and up are vaccinated



However, community transmission rates remain extremely high

At the Schnebly Recreation Center, many people lined up bright and early Thursday to get their shots.

Among those first in line were Joseph Huynh and his parents. Up until now, he says they’ve all been hesitant to get vaccinated.

“Well, I think I was just kind of waiting just to see, you know, the results, and I didn’t want to rush," Huynh said “You know, with the new cases and also we are going into the fall season, and I wanted to be able to do stuff and not be concerned about that so that definitely helped”

They’re not alone. Rachel Wyatt says she was also on the fence, until she heard the city was offering $50 Walmart gift cards to those who got vaccinated at these clinics.

“I was like, ‘What?' ” Wyatt says.

That was the final push that convinced her to get vaccinated, she says.

“Everybody likes free money, and we all need to get vaccinated anyway so it is kind of a bonus on both sides,” Wyatt says.

City Manager Derrick Feacher says that is exactly what officials were hoping for when they decided to offer the gift cards, donated by local businesses.

“The amount of people that are coming in, we are having like 150 to 170 the first time, over 200 yesterday, and hopefully, we will have the same here,” Feacher says.

In total, 513 people were vaccinate, which city officials say they consider a huge success.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Volusia, 58% of Volusia County’s population of 12-year-olds and up has been vaccinated. While Volusia’s positivity rate is trending downward, there are still extremely high levels of community transmission, according to the DOH.

“We are going to assess where do we go from here, where do we get more funds and how do we do it for our local residents but also the people that are coming to visit us," Feacher says.

As for Huynh, now vaccinated and with gift card in hand, he says he hopes more of his neighbors take advantage of the opportunity to help themselves and their community.

“I think that is a great next step in us rebuilding and moving forward and the economy rebuilding,” Huynh says.