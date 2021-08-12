The Department of Health and Human Services will require COVID-19 vaccinations for more than 25,000 members of its health care workforce in light of the highly transmissible delta variant, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Thursday.

"Our number one goal is the health and safety of the American public, including our federal workforce. And vaccines are the best tool we have to protect people from COVID-19, prevent the spread of the Delta variant, and save lives," HHS Secretary Becerra said in a statement.

“As President Biden has said, we have to do all we can to increase vaccinations to keep more people safe," he continued. "Instructing our HHS health care workforce to get vaccinated will protect our federal workers and the patients and people they serve."

The move follows Veterans Affairs mandating vaccines for its 115,000 frontline health care workers nationwide last month. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced earlier this week that U.S. service members will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, citing military readiness.

