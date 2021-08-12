SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The tech in this general store is more outdated than most.

What You Need To Know Take a walk back in time at the Richloam General Store



The store is located in Webster, a town rich in history



The general store has a lot of old-time marvels

“It's not original to the store but it is a 1926 cash register," owner of Richloam General Store Eric Burks said.

It is one of the few if only things that are not original inside the Richloam General Store, located in Webster. That is just the way Burks and his family like it, keeping the store owned and operated by their family since the 1920s.

Awesome shoot at the Richloam General Store in Webster. This iconic spot has remained in the same family for almost 100 years.. they officially opened it back up in 2016 and now you can shop and explore this hands on museum. Hear the families story on @MyNews13 & @BN9 next week! pic.twitter.com/lZ5uiwgb6o — Caitlin Wilson (@CaitlinWilsonTV) August 3, 2021

Burks even wrote a book about the history of his small town and of the Richloam General store that details the many trials they went through in the decades and the successes of the community.

You can find many marvels of the past still inside the shop, from handmade soaps to an authentic old-time telephone and they even let you grind your own coffee.

“To me, that makes it a very unique museum, one that you don't get to see a lot of today," Burks said.

A look at a nearly century-long-run family store seeped in Old Florida history.

“We are really blessed the community has continued to welcome us and love what we've done with the store," Burks said.

The Richloam General Store is open Friday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also find them on Facebook and keep up with their plans to renovate the property and expand in the coming years.